MALABO Jan 9 Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Congo.

Previous appearances in finals: (7) 1968, 1972, 1974, 1978, 1992, 1998, 2000

Best performance: Winners 1972

Drawn in Group A with Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

- - -

Coach: Claude Le Roy

Experienced Frenchman who will extend his record number of tournament matches in charge from 31, in seven different finals.

He was a Nations Cup winner with Cameroon in 1988 and has also coached Senegal, Ghana and Democratic Republic of Congo at the finals.

Only once in seven previous tournaments has he failed to take his team into the quarter-finals.

Le Roy is also a former coach of Malaysia, Oman and Syria and had a brief spell with lower league English club Cambridge United just over a decade ago.

- - -

Key player: Delvin Ndinga. Age: 26. Midfielder.

The Greek-based player is an imposing presence in the heart of the team, having made his international debut as a teenager eight years ago.

A product of the national academy, he moved to Auxerre in France at the age of 17, graduating through their youth and reserve teams before making his Ligue 1 debut.

Monaco paid six million euros ($7.08 million) for him in 2012 but have since loaned him out to Olympiakos Piraeus.

- - -

FIFA world ranking: 61

How they qualified: Second place in Group A behind South Africa and ahead of Nigeria and Sudan. Lost to Rwanda over two legs in the qualifying rounds but restored to competition after opponents were found to have included an ineligible player.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Christoffer Mafoumbi (Le Pontet), Chansel Massa (AC Leopards), Pavhel Ndzila (Etoile du Congo)

Defenders: Marvin Baudry (Amiens), Dimitri Bissiki (AC Leopards), Arnold Bouka Moutou (Angers), Atoni Mavoungou (CNFF), Boris Moubio (AC Leopards), Francis Nganga (Charleroi), Igor Nganga (Aarau)

Midfielders: Sagesse Babele (AC Leopards), Hardy Binguila (Diables Noirs), Cesair Gandze (AC Leopards), Chris Malonga (Lausanne), Delvin Ndinga (Olympiakos Piraeus), Prince Oniangue (Stade de Reims)

Forwards: Thievy Bifouma (Almeria), Fode Dore (CFR Cluj), Ladislas Douniama (Guingamp), Sylvere Ganvoula (Raja Casablanca), Franci Litsingi (Teplice), Dominique Malonga (Hibernian), Fabrice Ondama (Wydad Casablanca).

($1 = 0.8469 euros) (Compiled by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez)