EBEBIYIN, Equatorial Guinea Jan 25 Thievy Bifouma scored his second goal of the African Nations Cup to set Congo on their way to a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso and propel them into the knockout stages.

The win, sealed by a second goal late on from substitute Fabrice Ondama, eliminated the group favourites, who had been runners-up at the last finals in South Africa two years ago.

Burkina Faso had to win to have any chance of advancing but were on the back foot after Bifouma scored in the 51st minute.

Aristide Bance equalised to set up a potentially thrilling final four minutes but a goalkeeping error allowed Ondama to restore Congo's lead within one minute.

Congo now play in Saturday's quarter-final in Bata against the runners up in Group B, which will be determined on Monday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Chadband)