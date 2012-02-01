By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Feb 1 Rolland Courbis strode
off the African Nations Cup stage after Niger's exit on Tuesday,
blowing kisses and dispensing hugs in keeping with his role as
one of French football's most colourful personalities.
The former Girondins Bordeaux and Olympique Marseille coach,
once jailed in France for transfer irregularities, injected some
colour and humour into the often dull discourse of coaches at
the tournament but his mission at the finals remained as
controversial as his reputation.
Courbis was asked by Niger to join the team as an advisor to
their inexperienced coach Harouna Doula after they had won a
surprise place in the 16-team event in Equatorial Guinea and
Gabon.
But by the time Niger had lost their first match at the
tournament, Courbis had taken over and left Doula looking glum
on the bench, the body language between the two betraying little
affection.
After two matches in charge, in which he engineered a better
performance by the rookies, Courbis will not be staying on with
Niger.
"I'm going back to France within 24 hours to take up my
other professional activities," he said.
For Courbis, who has survived an assassination attempt and
been banned from every casino in France, it has been an
adventure away from his regular job as a radio and television
analyst for Ligue 1 matches.
"It's the same business of course but there is something
special about being on the bench."
HOARSE VOICE
With his tanned, barrel chest and gold chain, and a voice
hoarse from shouting at players during Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to
Morocco, Courbis told: "I was proud to be able to accompany this
team and I tried to give them advice that I believed was
indispensable."
The point of importing a European coach to replace an
indigenous trainer, who had done all the hard work in qualifying
Niger, was a question one local reporter sought to have
answered.
Courbis interrupted: "Remember I was invited by Niger, I
just didn't wander through the desert and suddenly land there,"
he said before a lengthy explanation of how he felt he had given
the best counselling possible.
On whether he might return and take up a more permanent post
at the head of the Niger side, Courbis said: "I don't have that
answer today but I will keep my eye on their results."
He added Niger had potential and were capable of causing
problems for other nations.
Courbis seemed almost reluctant to leave when his part of
the news conference closed. He watched as a man-of-the-match
award was handed over to Niger goalkeeper Daouda Kassaly and
interjected: "I thought they would have given me an award as the
most talkative coach here."
Then with a wave for the reporters and a kiss, hug and a tap
on the cheek of those in his path, he exited.
(Editing By Alison Wildey)