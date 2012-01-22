MALABO Jan 22 Located at the foot of a
lush tropical mountainside, with the sea only a couple of
kilometres away, Malabo's stadium has the feel of a West Indies'
cricket ground.
Holding just under 16,000 people, the modern but modest
Estadio Nuevo looks too small for a major tournament such as the
African Nations Cup.
Yet on Sunday, when Ivory Coast's array of renowned
foreign-based players faced Sudan in the opening Group B match,
it turned out to be too big
The visit of a team boasting players such as Didier Drogba,
Gervinho, Kolo Toure and Salomon Kalou, by far the biggest
sporting event tiny Equatorial Guinea has staged, failed fill
the stadium to much beyond half-capacity.
At kickoff, there were still swathes of empty seats and,
although they were filled by white-shirted volunteers at
halftime, many people filed out again before the Burkina
Faso-Angola match, the second half of the double bill.
It was a sadly familiar tale at the African Nations Cup
where organisers repeatedly struggle to fill grounds, except
when the host nation is playing.
Travelling fans, apart from organised groups sponsored by
federations and government, do not feature at the Nations Cup in
the way they would at its European and South American
equivalents.
Even if they could afford to travel, byzantine visa
restrictions and the failure of organisers to provide
accommodation for anyone other teams and officials deters all
but the most diehard fans.
With tickets costing one week's salary for the average
worker, most locals found themselves excluded as well.
Fortunately, those who were there, including two sets of
Ivorians at each end of the ground, provided the sort of
spontaneous entertainment lacking at many European grounds.
They were replaced between the two games by an equally
lively, although somewhat off-key, trumpet-blaring Angolan band
Fans were also spared the non-stop barrage of advertising
and nondescript muzak which now plagues the buildup to games in
Europe.
And, despite FIFA's claims that the vuvuzelas which
characterised the South African World Cup were an African
phenomenon, there was barely a single one of the dreaded plastic
horns to be heard.
