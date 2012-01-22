MALABO Jan 22 Located at the foot of a lush tropical mountainside, with the sea only a couple of kilometres away, Malabo's stadium has the feel of a West Indies' cricket ground.

Holding just under 16,000 people, the modern but modest Estadio Nuevo looks too small for a major tournament such as the African Nations Cup.

Yet on Sunday, when Ivory Coast's array of renowned foreign-based players faced Sudan in the opening Group B match, it turned out to be too big

The visit of a team boasting players such as Didier Drogba, Gervinho, Kolo Toure and Salomon Kalou, by far the biggest sporting event tiny Equatorial Guinea has staged, failed fill the stadium to much beyond half-capacity.

At kickoff, there were still swathes of empty seats and, although they were filled by white-shirted volunteers at halftime, many people filed out again before the Burkina Faso-Angola match, the second half of the double bill.

It was a sadly familiar tale at the African Nations Cup where organisers repeatedly struggle to fill grounds, except when the host nation is playing.

Travelling fans, apart from organised groups sponsored by federations and government, do not feature at the Nations Cup in the way they would at its European and South American equivalents.

Even if they could afford to travel, byzantine visa restrictions and the failure of organisers to provide accommodation for anyone other teams and officials deters all but the most diehard fans.

With tickets costing one week's salary for the average worker, most locals found themselves excluded as well.

Fortunately, those who were there, including two sets of Ivorians at each end of the ground, provided the sort of spontaneous entertainment lacking at many European grounds.

They were replaced between the two games by an equally lively, although somewhat off-key, trumpet-blaring Angolan band

Fans were also spared the non-stop barrage of advertising and nondescript muzak which now plagues the buildup to games in Europe.

And, despite FIFA's claims that the vuvuzelas which characterised the South African World Cup were an African phenomenon, there was barely a single one of the dreaded plastic horns to be heard.

