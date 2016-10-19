LIBREVILLE Oct 19 Draw for next year's African Nations Cup finals, conducted by the Confederation of African Football in Gabon on Wednesday:
Group A: Gabon (seeded), Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau
Group B: Algeria (seeded), Tunisia, Senegal, Zimbabwe
Group C: Ivory Coast (seeded), Democratic Republic of Congo, Morocco, Togo
Group D: Ghana (seeded), Mali, Egypt, Uganda
Tournament to be played from Jan. 14-Feb. 5 in Libreville, Franceville, Oyem and Port Gentil.