LIBREVILLE Jan 12 The draw for the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers was made in Libreville on Thursday.
Preliminary round:
Sao Tome e Principe v Madagascar
Comoros Islands v Mauritius
Djibouti v South Sudan
These ties will be played over two legs in March. The team named first plays at home in the opening leg.
Group A: Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Sao Tome e Principe or Madagascar
Group B: Cameroon, Morocco, Malawi, Comoros Islands or Mauritius
Group C: Mali, Gabon, Burundi, Djibouti or South Sudan
Group D: Algeria, Togo, Benin, Gambia
Group E: Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles
Group F: Ghana, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Kenya
Group G: Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Zimbabwe, Liberia
Group H: Ivory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic, Rwanda
Group I: Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, Mauritania
Group J: Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, Swaziland
Group K: Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Namibia,
Group L: Cape Verde Islands, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho
The group stage starts in June and continues on international match days in March, September, October and November 2018.
The winners of each group will join hosts Cameroon in the tournament finals along with the best three runners-up. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)