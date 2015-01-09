MALABO Jan 9 Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Democratic Republic of Congo.

Previous appearances in finals: (16) 1965, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1974, 1976, 1988, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2013

Best performance: Winners in 1968 and 1974 (as Zaire)

Drawn in Group B with the Cape Verde Islands, Tunisia and Zambia.

Coach: Florent Ibenge

Florent Ibenge had only three weeks at the helm of the Congolese side before qualifying got underway in September, stepping up from his previous position as the assistant.

He does his job in tandem with that of AS V Club, the Kinshasa outfit that he steered to an unexpected place in the 2014 African Champions League final, which they lost narrowly on the away goals rule

Ibenge is Congolese born but grew up in France and played lower league football in Belgium, France and Germany.

He has worked with Claude Le Roy, the veteran Frenchman who is now coach of neighbouring Congo.

Key player: Youssouf Mulumbu. Age: 27. Midfield.

Midfield rock of the Congolese side who is appearing at a second finals as skipper of the side.

Kinshasa born, but raised in France where he started at Paris St Germain and played for France at under-21 level before switching his international allegiance.

Has had several past run-ins with the Congolese federation over a lack of professionalism but has still stuck with the team.

FIFA world ranking Jan. 2015: 57

How they qualified: Best third placed finisher of all the group qualifiers, finishing behind Cameroon and the Ivory Coast in Group D but above Sierra Leone.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Robert Kidiaba (TP Mazembe Englebert), Nicaise Kudimbana (Anderlecht), Parfait Mandanda (Charleroi)

Defenders: Mabele Bawaka (AS Vita Club), Jean Kasusula, Joel Kimwaki (both TP Mazembe Englebert), Chancel Mbemba (Anderlecht), Cedric Mongongu (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC), Issampa Mpeko (Kabuscorp), Christopher Oualembo (Academica), Gabriel Zakuani (Peterborough)

Midfielders: Herve Kage (Racing Genk), Neekens Kebano (Charleroi), Lema Mabidi (AS Vita Club), Cedric Makiadi (Werder Bremen), Youssouf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion), Jean Munganga (AS Vita Club)

Forwards: Jeremy Bokila (Terek Grozny), Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace), Junior Kabananga (Cercle Bruges), Cedric Mabwati (Osasuna), Dieumerci Mbokani (Dynamo Kiev), Firmin Mubele (AS Vita Club).