KINSHASA, Jan 9 (Uncapped Gabriel Zakuani of English Championship strugglers Peterborough United was included in the Democratic Republic of Congo's squad for the African Nations Cup on Wednesday.

The final 23-man list, released just before Wednesday's deadline for the submission of squads, also features a return for former captain Lomana LuaLua.

Congo play in Group B at the tournament in South Africa, starting with a match against Ghana in Port Elizabeth on Jan. 20.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Robert Kidiaba (TP Mazembe Englebert), Bakala Landu (AS MK Etancheite), Parfait Mandanda (Charleroi)

Defenders: Mpeko Issama (AS V Club), Jean Kasusula (TP Mazembe Englebert), Larrys Mabiala (Karabukspor), Chancel Mbemba (Anderlecht), Cedric Mongongu (Evian Thonon Gaillard), Landry Mulemo (Kortrijk), Gabriel Zakuani (Peterborough United).

Midfielders: Mukuntima Kisombe (Daring Club Motembe Pembe), Cedric Makiadi (SC Freiburg), Zola Matumona (Mons-Bergen), Tresor Mputu (TP Mazembe Englebert), Youssouf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion), Luvumbu Nzinga (Rojolu)

Forwards: Yves Diba (Najran), Patou Kabangu (TP Mazembe Englebert), Alain Kaluyituka (Al Kharitiyath), Deo Kanda (TP Mazembe Englebert), Lomana Lua Lua (Karabukspor), Buge Mania (Shark XI FC), Dieumerci Mbokani (Anderlecht). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John Mehaffey)