MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Jan 23 Democratic Republic of Congo captain Youssouf Mulumbu will undergo a scan on Friday on a hamstring injury that threatens his further participation in the African Nations Cup.

The West Bromwich Albion midfielder had to leave the pitch midway through the first half of Thursday's goalless draw with Cape Verde in Ebibeyin.

"I felt my hamstring but I hope it is going to be OK. But I really felt pain," he said.

Mulumbu's injury will come as yet another irritation to his Premier League club who have seen him hurt before on national duty.

But Mulumbu's primary concern was the Congolese's disappointing performance in their second Group B game.

"Most important was the game, we didn't win it and so I'm a bit angry and upset. We know have to win our last game or go home.

"Yesterday we didn't show the real face of the Congolese team. We looked like we were scared. We didn't believe we could be the better team," he said.

"We need to be angry with ourselves and show something better in the last game."

DR Congo next meet Tunisia, who top the group with four points. Cape Verde and the Congolese have two each after two matches and Zambia one point.

Mulumbu and team mates were eliminated after the first round of the last Nations Cup in 2013 when they drew all three of their group games. (editing by Justin Palmer)