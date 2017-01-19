FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Jan 19 Two defensive howlers left Algeria on the brink of elimination from the African Nations Cup as they lost 2-1 to neighbours Tunisia on Thursday in their second Group B match in Gabon.

Captain Aissa Mandi scored an own goal and Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam gave away a penalty that was converted by Naim Sliti in a horror second half for Algeria as Tunisia rebounded from their defeat at the hands of Senegal on Sunday.

Sofiane Hanni pulled a goal back a minute into stoppage time for Algeria.

Algeria, among the pre-tournament favourites, have one point and face Senegal next week, while Tunisia moved up to three points ahead of their final group game against Zimbabwe.

Senegal play Zimbabwe later on Thursday in their second Group B game. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)