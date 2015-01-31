BATA, Equatorial Guinea Jan 31 Javier Balboa scored a controversial penalty and then a stunning free kick winner as tiny Equatorial Guinea produced one of the greatest African Nations Cup shocks by eliminating Tunisia 2-1 after extra time in Saturday's quarter-final.

A soft penalty in stoppage time allowed Equatorial Guinea to level when Tunisia seemed destined for the semifinals after Ahmed Akaichi put the highly fancied North Africans 1-0 ahead in the 70th minute.

Balboa converted the kick to take the game to an additional 30 minutes and curled home a stunning set piece in the 102nd minute to win the game and set off jubilant celebrations across the small country.

Equatorial Guinea now take on either Ghana or Guinea, who clash in their quarter-final in Malabo on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Alan Baldwin)