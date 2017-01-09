Jan 9 Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Egypt.

African Nations Cup record

Previous appearances in finals: (22) 1957, 1959, 1962, 1963, 1970, 1974, 1976, 1980, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010.

Best performance: Winners 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010

Drawn in Group D with Ghana, Mali and Uganda.

- - -

Coach: Hector Cuper

The 61-year-old Argentine is the only Latin American coach in the field for this year's Nations Cup finals.

A former international centre back, he secured his coaching credentials in La Liga with Mallorca, qualifying them for the Champions League, and then Valencia, who he took to two Champions League finals in 2000 and 2001.

He was poached by Inter Milan but lost his job not long after they lost the title on the last day of the 2002-03 season.

He was national coach of Georgia but did not win a game and appointed Egypt's boss in April 2015.

- - -

Key player: Mohamed Salah. Age: 24. Forward.

Egypt's most exciting payer since the retirement of Mohamed Aboutrika and one who carries a heavy burden of expectation as Egypt return to the finals lineup.

Basel signed him after he scored twice against them for Egypt's under-23 team in a training game ahead of the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where he played for Egypt.

Won the Swiss championship in 2013 before Chelsea signed him midway through the next season, paying some 11 million pounds ($13.5 million).

He went on loan to Fiorentina and then Roma before making a permanent move to Serie A at the start of the season.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Dec. 2016: 36

How they qualified: Top place team in Group G, ahead of Nigeria, Tanzania and Chad.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly), Essam El Hadary (Wadi Degla), Ahmed El Shennawi (Zamalek)

Defenders: Mohamed Abdelshafi (Al Ahly Jeddah), Ahmed Dwidar (Zamalek), Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City), Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Omar Gaber (FC Basle), Ali Gabr (Zamalek), Karim Hafez (Racing Lens), Ahmed Hegazy, Saad Samir (both Al Ahly)

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Abdallah El Said (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Trezeguet Hassan (Excel Mouscron), Tarek Hamed, Ibrahim Salah (both Zamalek), Amr Warda (Panetolikos)

Forwards: Mahmoud Abdelmoneim Kahraba (Al Ahly Jeddah), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (Sporting Braga), Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Mohamed Salah (Roma), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City).

