(Repeats with new slug, no change in copy)

MALABO Jan 21 Equatorial Guinea have protested about a disallowed goal in their opening African Nations Cup game against Congo and claimed it is part of a plan to stop them reaching the quarter-finals.

The hosts, leading 1-0, were furious when Emilio Nsue had a goal disallowed against Congo who then grabbed a late equaliser to draw 1-1.

The government's official website