- By Mark Gleeson
BATA, Equatorial Guinea Jan 26 Equatorial
Guinea's surprise progress to the African Nations Cup
quarter-finals has highlighted an eccentric country, where
football is suddenly flush with oil wealth.
The continent's perennial whipping boys inflicted a
sensational 2-1 win over Senegal, one of the pre-tournament
favourites, in Bata on Wednesday to book their place in the
last eight of the tournament they are co-hosting with Gabon.
It sparked wild celebrations in the seaside town on the
African mainland, one of two parts of the country's territory.
The other is an island in the Gulf of Guinea where the capital
Malabo is situated and where equally fervent celebrations
greeted victory.
"This is a historic day in the life of this country,"
captain Juvenal Edjogo told reporters. "I'm very proud to be
part of this piece of history."
Equatorial Guinea won with a rocket-like strike from long
range by fullback David Alvarez in stoppage time to add to a
similarly dramatic last gasp success on the opening day of the
tournament against Libya.
A country with a population of some 700,000 and a team made
up of foreign-born players, some of whose qualification to play
for Equatorial Guinea is being questioned, suddenly find
themselves unexpectedly in the last eight of a major
competition.
"Our work is not yet over," said Gilson Paulo, the Brazilian
brought in to coach the team at the start of the month. "Our
ambition now is to finish top of the group."
Equatorial Guinea had only won six competitive matches
before the Nations Cup since their first international in 1986.
The Nzalang Nacional took 13 years before their first win and
another decade to shake off the tag of minnows.
Oil wealth has not changed most of the lives of the people
in the former Spanish but it has helped transform their team.
The squad was promised a bounty of $1 million by the
country's agriculture minister, Teodoro Nguema, who is son of
the president, if they won their opening game against Libya. The
BBC said he had paid the players already.
Money has also helped widen the search for players for the
team, only recently first among Spanish-born players with blood
links to Equatorial Guinea but then later Brazilians, brought in
by former coach Antonio Dumas despite having no previous
connection with the country.
At the same time, players from countries like Ivory Coast,
Cameroon, Liberia and Nigeria, playing for clubs in Equatorial
Guinea, were naturalised in order to strengthen the side.
Their leading player over the last decade has been Deportivo
la Coruna striker Rodolfo Bodipo but injury means he has played
only a bit part at the Nations Cup so far.
Equatorial Guinea's women's team, packed with Nigerians and
Brazilians, played at last year's Women's World Cup in Germany
but were expelled from the 2012 Olympic qualifiers for using
ineligible players.
(editing by Justin Palmer)