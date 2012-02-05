MALABO Feb 5 Equatorial Guinea's domestic
footballers will be able to swap their baggy shorts for the
latest kit and train in ultra-modern facilities if the country's
ambitious plans come to fruition.
The tiny, oil-rich nation, co-hosting the African Nations
Cup with Gabon, wants the legacy to include a professional
league and youth academies, although the lack of genuine fan
culture could hinder progress.
The team, a modest 151st in the FIFA rankings, played their
biggest game on Saturday when they faced favourites Ivory Coast
in the quarter-finals. Yet many fans ambled into the stadium
well after kick off and a large number left after Ivory Coast
scored their second goal in a 3-0 win, in the 70th minute.
In other countries, a team which had exceeded expectations
in such a spectacular manner could have expected a rousing
send-off despite losing but the final whistle on Saturday was
greeted with almost complete silence by the few remaining
spectators.
Spanish-based team captain Juvenal Edjogo seemed as confused
as anyone by the public reaction.
"Sincerely, I don't really know what people expected of us,"
he said. "At the start of the competition, nobody gave us any
chance and everyone was completely pessimistic. Then, after we
beat Libya and Senegal, there was complete and utter euphoria."
Organisers believe the future is bright, however, and plan
to use government money to set up a professional league with
foreign players.
"Thanks to the Nations Cup, football in Equatorial Guinea
will change," Ruslan Obiang, chief executive of the country's
Nations Cup organising committee (COCAN), told Reuters.
"Our players and our youngsters have first-hand experience
of a continental competition, and they have seen what a
high-level competition is really like. Equatorial Guinea had
never participated at this level before, and the population
enjoyed it, and this will help the youngsters and federation
strengthen football here."
BAGGY SHORTS
The national league is played only at amateur level and a
training match between the Ivory Coast reserves and leading club
Sony Ela Nguema suggested the facilities for local teams were
less than ideal.
Several Nguema players were wearing kit which was several
sizes too big for them and one substitute was taunted by the
crowd because his shorts came down below his knees.
"We are studying the possibility of a professional league
with the government and federation," said Obiang.
"The clubs are very small here and we don't have many teams,
so the federation is negotiating with the government a possible
subsidy for the teams to try to bring in players from other
countries.
"If we can bring players from Cameroon and Angola and pay
3,000 euros a month, that will make the championship more
attractive."
Obiang said that football at grass-roots level would be
helped by the new facilities built for the tournament.
Malabo's new stadium is part of an impressive complex which
includes a training pitch, used by club sides and the national
women's team, swimming pool, tennis courts, hotel and gymnasium.
Conditions are very different in a township two kilometres
away where players somehow managed to stage a game on a dirt,
rubbish-strewn pitch with crooked goalposts.
"Thanks to the Nations Cup, we have infrastructure which did
not exist before so, with the stadiums and training pitches we
have built and with the success of the national team, this will
help the youngsters start playing football," said Obiang.
One of the biggest challenges is to harvest local talent and
Obiang said there were plans to set up football academies to
coach young players.
In three of their four matches at the tournament, Equatorial
Guinea fielded a starting line-up made up entirely of players
born outside the country, which was unprecedented in
international football.
Many of them, such as Edjogo, were born and raised in Spain
and qualified to play through their parents, while others, such
as Brazilian-born goalkeeper Danilo, were naturalised players.
"People think they are not from Guinea because they are
mulattoes, but their mothers or fathers are Guineans," said
Obiang.
"Equatorial Guinea is not the only country in the world
which has naturalised players...They have made the difference
for us, we would not have been able to do anything without
them."
Obiang said the short-term goal was to qualify for next
year's Nations Cup and give credible performances in the World
Cup qualifiers.
"We have to try and qualify on our merits, not just because
we are the host nation," he said. "This has been a great
opportunity because we have seen close up what continental
competition is all about."
