MALABO Jan 9 Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Equatorial Guinea:

Previous appearance in finals: 2012

Best performance: 2012 quarter-finals

Drawn in Group A with Burkina Faso, Congo and Gabon

- - -

Coach: Esteban Becker

The Argentine-born coach took charge just two weeks before they open the tournament against Congo in Bata on Jan. 17.

The 50-year-old moved across from the women's national team, the side he led to the African championship crown in 2012.

His appointment followed the sacking of Andoni Goikoetxea last week and Equatorial Guinea's failure to persuade Stephen Keshi, who coached Nigeria to the last Nations Cup title in 2013, to take the job.

Becker has limited experience as a coach.

- - -

Key player: Emilio Nsue. Age: 25. Winger.

Spanish-born but father from Equatorial Guinea. Nsue was still a teenager when he made his debut for hometown club Real Mallorca.

Played for Spain at all junior levels from under-16 upwards but after being left out of the under-23 squad for the 2012 London Olympics, switched international allegiance.

Equatorial Guinea tried to persuade him to play for them in the 2012 Nations Cup finals they co-hosted with Gabon but he turned them down.

Made his international debut in 2013 and scored a hat-trick not long after, in a World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde Islands. Moved to English second tier side Middlesbrough in July.

- - -

FIFA world ranking: 118

How they qualified: Hosts. Originally disqualified because they used an ineligible player in a preliminary round knockout tie against Mauritania.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Aitor Embela (Malaga), Carlos Mosibe (CA Malabo), Felipe Ovono (Deportivo Mongomo)

Defenders: Igor Engonga (CD Tropezon), Dani Evuy, Diosdado Mbele (both Leones Vegetarianos), Miguel Angel Maye (Akonangui), Rui (Hibernians, Sipo (AEK Larnaca)

Midfielders: Juvenal Edjogo (Santa Coloma), Viera Ellong Doualla (The Panthers), Pablo Ganet (UD Sanse), Charly Martin (College Europa), Emilio Nsue (Middlesbrough), Randy (Iraklis), Ivan Zarandono (Rangers)

Forwards: Javier Balboa (Estoril), Ruben Belima (Real Madrid B), Ivan Bolado (Pune City), Raul Fabiani (Olimpic Xativa), Kike (Mallorca B), Ruben Dario (Leones Vegetarianos), Ivan Salvador (Valencia B). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez)