By Brian Homewood
MALABO Feb 4 Didier Drogba scored twice
and missed a penalty as Ivory Coast reached the African Nations
Cup semi-finals with a 3-0 win over upstarts Equatorial Guinea
on Saturday.
The 33-year-old, playing at his fourth Nations Cup, saw his
penalty saved by Danilo and scored the opener in a seven-minute
spell of the first half, then headed another midway through the
second.
After Drogba took his overall Nations Cup tally to 10, Yaya
Toure completed the scoring with an exquisite free kick in the
81st minute with the stadium already half empty after
disillusioned fans filed out.
The Ivorians coasted home against the co-hosts, who
surpassed all expectations by reaching the last eight despite a
modest 151th place in the world rankings.
"The game was as difficult as we expected, Equatorial Guinea
have had a great tournament," said Ivory Coast coach Francois
Zahoui, whose team have not conceded a goal. "I'm pleased we
scored three goals and with the way we played."
Equatorial Guinea's Brazilian coach Gilson Paulo, who only
took over the side one month ago following the resignation of
Henri Michel, said he had done the best possible job in a short
time.
"I knew it would be a very difficult game against
experienced players with a lot of quality," he said. "I'm happy
with the job we did in a short time."
Facing Ivory Coast's experienced team was clearly a bridge
too far for a side consisting mainly of players from the Spanish
lower league and without a single local-born player in the
starting line-up.
Even though the co-hosts were facing one of the favourites
in a 15,000 capacity stadium, there were still empty seats at
kickoff.
After a poor start to the game, Ivory Coast had three
successive shots blocked before the ball fell to Max Gradel who
volleyed wildly over the crossbar from close range.
The Elephants were awarded a penalty in the 29th minute when
Ben Konate tripped Didier Zokora just inside the area.
Drogba shot low to Danilo's right but the Brazilian-born
goalkeeper managed to get his fist to the ball, sending the
stadium into raptures.
The Chelsea forward made amends seven minutes later when he
pounced following a comedy of errors in the Equatorial Guinea
defence. The ball was headed back to Rui who failed to control
it, allowing Drogba to steal in, cut inside a defender and,
despite slipping, score inside the near post.
Drogba finished off the home team's chances when he headed
in Toure's free kick in the 70th minute, silencing the stadium.
Toure completed the scoring by curling a free kick past Danilo
from 30 metres with nine minutes to play.
