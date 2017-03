BATA, Equatorial Guinea Jan 17 Congo striker Thievy Bifouma grabbed a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw to deny hosts Equatorial Guinea a rousing start to the African Nations Cup finals at the Estadio de Bata on Saturday.

They led with a 17th minute goal from English-based captain Emilio Nsue but their defence was finally breached in the 87th, ending the celebrations of the capacity crowd.

The small central African nation, handed a place at the finals after stepping in as emergency hosts, were fortunate to lead as replays showed Nsue was just offside when he scored.

Bifouma earned Congo a deserved draw by outpacing the defence and slipping the ball home and they might even have got the winner two minutes later but Dominque Malonga squandered a golden chance. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)