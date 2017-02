BATA, Equatorial Guinea Jan 21 Javier Balboa scored in the 86th minute to give co-hosts Equatorial Guinea a surprise 1-0 win over Libya in the opening match of the African Nations Cup on Saturday.

Balboa was sent clear by an incisive pass from substitute Daniel Ekedo and sidefooted the ball confidently past goalkeeper Samir Aboud.

Equatorial Guinea, making their debut in the finals, were unlucky not to score in the first half when Ivan Bolado had a goal controversially disallowed for offside after the ball slipped through Aboud's arms.

Later on Saturday, Senegal face Zambia (2100 GMT).

