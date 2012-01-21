* Co-hosts open Nations Cup with 1-0 win over Libya
* Balboa's late effort sparks wild celebrations
(adds Zambia win in para 4)
BATA, Equatorial Guinea, Jan 21 Javier Balboa
scored in the 86th minute to give co-hosts Equatorial Guinea a
surprise 1-0 win over Libya in the opening match of the African
Nations Cup on Saturday.
Former Real Madrid striker Balboa was sent clear by an
incisive pass from substitute Daniel Ekedo and sidefooted a
curling shot past goalkeeper Samir Aboud to spark wild
celebrations at the end of the Group A tie.
Equatorial Guinea, making their debut in the finals and
starting the match with 11 players who were born abroad, had a
first-half goal by Ivan Bolado controversially ruled out for
offside after the ball slipped through Aboud's arms.
In the late match, Group A favourites Senegal slumped to a
2-1 defeat at the hands of Zambia.
Libya, who qualified for the finals despite the on-going
conflict in their country, enjoyed plenty of possession but
always looked vulnerable on the counter attack.
The game started seven minutes late following the opening
ceremony and a speech by President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mbasogo
which lasted several minutes while the teams were lined up and
ready for kickoff.
Equatorial Guinea took the field with five players born in
Spain, two in Ivory Coast and one each from Cameroon, Liberia,
Cape Verde and Brazil.
Some qualified through parentage while others were
naturalised, arousing debate over whether they had lived in the
country for five years as required by the rules of soccer's
governing body FIFA.
Equatorial Guinea are also coached by a Brazilian, Gilson
Paulo, who was facing compatriot Marco Paqueta on Saturday.
The home team, co-hosting the finals with Gabon, were
disappointed to have their first-half 'goal' chalked off and
went close again when Juvenal Edjogo volleyed wide from an
inviting position.
Ihab Albusaifi then tested home keeper Danilo with a
powerful volley during a spell of Libyan dominance but
Equatorial Guinea continued to look dangerous.
Lawrence Doe almost broke through with a rasping free kick
stopped by Aboud.
With four minutes left Ekedo split the Libya defence and
Balboa delivered the knockout punch.
