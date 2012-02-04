BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
(Adds teams)
Feb 4 Equatorial Guinea 0 Ivory Coast 3 - African Nations Cup quarter-final result on Saturday:
In Malabo
Scorers: Didier Drogba 36, 69, Yaya Toure 81
Missed penalty: Drogba 29
Halftime: 0-1
Teams:
Equatorial Guinea: 1-Danilo; 13-David Alvarez, 15-Laurence Doe, 4-Rui, 5-Kamisogo Fousseny (19-Raul-Ivan Fabiani 84); 14-Ben Konate, 6-Juvenal Edjogo, 8-Iban Iyanga; 20-Daniel Ekodo (12-Thierry Fidjeu 46), 17-Narcisse Ekanga (10-Ivan Bolado 70); 11-Javier Balboa.
Ivory Coast - 1-Boubacar Barry; 6-Jean-Jacques Gosso Gosso, 4-Kolo Toure, 3-Arthur Boka, 22-Sol Bamba; 5-Didier Zokora (12-Wilfried Bony 77) , 19-Yaya Toure, 15-Max Gradel (8-Salomon Kalou 86), 14-Kafoumba Coulibaly (21-Emmanuel Eboue 87); 11-Didier Drogba, 10-Gervinho.
Referee: Eddie Maillet (Seychelles)
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi