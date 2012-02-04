BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
Jan 29 Teams for the African Nations Cup quarter-final between Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast at the Estadio Nuevo de Malabo on Saturday:
Equatorial Guinea: 1-Danilo; 15-Laurence Doe, 4-Rui, 5-Kamisogo Fousseny, 3-David Alvarez; 14-Ben Konate, 6-Juvenal Edjogo, 20-Daniel Ekodo, 17-Narcisse Ekanga; 8-Iban Iyanga, 11-Javier Balboa.
Ivory Coast: 1-Boubacar Barry; 5-Didier Zokora , 4-Kolo Toure, 3-Arthur Boka, 22-Sol Bamba; 6-Jean-Jacques Gosso Gosso, 19-Yaya Toure, 15-Max Gradel, 14-Kafoumba Coulibaly; 11-Didier Drogba, 10-Gervinho.
Referee: Eddy Maillet (Seychelles)
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi