RUSTENBURG, South Africa Jan 29 Ethiopia fans took the unusual step of apologising for their unruly behaviour in last Monday's match against Zambia by waving a banner during the game against Nigeria on Tuesday.

"We apologise for our behaviour, but we love the game" was written in huge letters on the banner against the background of the green, yellow and red colours of the Ethiopian flag.

It was unfurled at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace during the team's final Group C match.

The fans threw missiles including plastic vuvuzelas, bottles and other objects on to the field at Nelspruit's Mbombela Stadium after their goalkeeper Jemal Tassew was shown a red card for a challenge on Zambian midfielder Chisamba Lungu.

The game was held up for nine minutes while the debris was cleared and the Ethiopian FA was fined by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

