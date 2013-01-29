RUSTENBURG, South Africa Jan 29 Victor Moses converted two late penalties to give Nigeria a 2-0 win over Ethiopia on Tuesday and a place in the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup.

The Chelsea forward scored the first past Sisay Bancha after 80 minutes and the second past outfield player Addis Hintsa who had to go in goal after the keeper was sent off for bringing down Moses in the box in the 85th.

Ethiopia had already used all three substitutes in the Group C match and finished with 10 men for the second time in the competition after keeper Jemal Tassew was also dismissed in their opening match with Zambia. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)