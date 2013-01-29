(Corrects typo in Bancha's first name)
RUSTENBURG, South Africa, Jan 29 - Ethiopia 0 Nigeria 2 - African Nations Cup Group C result at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Tuesday
Scorer: Victor Moses 80 pen; 89 pen.
Red card: Sasay Bancha (Ethiopia) 85
Halftime: 0-0
Lineups:
Ethiopia: 1-Sisay Bancha; 2-Degu Debebe, 4-Abebaw Butako, 6-Alula Girma, 12-Biyadiglign Eliase; 15-Dawit Estifanos, 16-Yussuf Saleh (10-Birhanu Bogale 68), 21-Addis Hintsa; 7-Saladin Seid, 9-Getaneh Kebede, 11-Omed Okwuri (13-Fuad Ibrahim 46)
Nigeria: 1-Vincent Enyeama; 3-Elderson Echiejile, 22-Kenneth Omeruo, 5-Efe Ambrose, 14-Godfrey Oboabona; 13-Fegor Ogude, 10-John Obi Mikel (2-Joseph Yobo 90), 11-Victor Moses; 15-Ikechukwu Uche (7-Ahmed Musa 65), 9-Emmanuel Emenike 8-Brown Ideye 75), 19-Sunday Mba
Referee: Bouchaib Al Ahrach (Morocco)