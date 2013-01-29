UPDATE 1-Soccer-Recalled Cahill could still miss key qualifiers
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
RUSTENBURG, South Africa Jan 29 Teams for the African Nations Cup Group C match between Ethiopia and Nigeria at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Tuesday:
Ethiopia: 1-Sasay Bancha; 2-Degu Debebe, 4-Abebaw Butako, 6-Alula Girma, 12-Biyadiglign Eliase; 15-Dawit Estifanos, 16-Yussuf Saleh, 21-Addis Hintsa; 7-Saladin Seid, 9-Getaneh Kebede, 11-Omed Okwuri
Nigeria: 1-Vincent Enyeama; 3-Elderson Echiejile, 22-Kenneth Omeruo, 5-Efe Ambrose, 14-Godfrey Oboabona; 13-Fegor Ogude, 10-John Obi Mikel, 11-Victor Moses; 15-Ikechukwu Uche, 9-Emmanuel Emenike, 19-Sunday Mba
Referee: Bouchaib Al Ahrach (Morocco) (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 7 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 7 Zulia FC (Venezuela) 1 Chapecoense (Brazil) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chapecoense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zulia FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 10 Lanus (Argentina) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0000)