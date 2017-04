BATA, Equatorial Guinea Feb 8 Ivory Coast and Ghana were level at 0-0 after 90 minutes and will play extra time in Sunday's African Nations Cup final at the Estadio de Bata.

The closest either side came to a winner in a dour encounter was through Ghana's Christian Atsu, who struck a post midway through the first half with a long-range strike. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)