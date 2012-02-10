By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Feb 10 Ivory Coast's golden
generation are one game away from their consecration as African
football's best team after progressing efficiently to Sunday's
African Nations Cup final, but must still get past dangerous
Zambia.
After several successive tournaments in which they failed to
live up to predictions of glory, the Ivorians start as huge
favourites to win the Nations Cup in Libreville.
Zambia themselves exceeded expectations in reaching the
final with a largely unknown squad, only one of whom plays at a
European club.
Their semi-final win over Ghana marked the second major
scalp Zambia had taken at the tournament after an opening-day
win over Senegal, another of the pre-tournament favourites.
Ivory Coast's cautious, sometimes uninspiring, approach has
attracted criticism but the insistence on putting a priority on
defence has paid dividends for coach Francois Zahoui.
The Ivorians have yet to concede a goal in the tournament,
co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, and have won all five
matches en route to the final.
The performance contrasts with the disastrous defensive
lapses that cost the country dearly in the last two
tournaments which they had also been expected to win.
They also possess a potent line-up of individual attacking
talent, as striker Solomon Kalou emphasised after their
semi-final win.
"We are better organised than before and we have players who
can score at any moment - Gervinho, Didier Drogba, myself. We
can all make a difference," he told reporters.
"It's been a long wait to get back to the final," added Kolo
Toure, one of eight players from the team that lost on penalties
to Egypt in the final six years ago.
"We now need to use this experience to win. It will mean so
much to our country."
Zambia had emerged "from under the radar" said coach Herve
Renard, who has shown clever tactical planning at key moments in
the tournament.
"We have to take this cup, this is an opportunity," added
captain Chris Katongo. "This is the greatest moment ever a
player can have to play in the final. It doesn't come every
day."
