LIBREVILLE, Feb 10 Factbox on the 2012 African Nations Cup final, to be played between the Ivory Coast and Zambia in Libreville, Gabon on Sunday:

* Sunday's final is the continental championship's 28th. The first was played in 1957 in Sudan when Egypt won.

* Both the Ivory Coast and Zambia are competing in their third final. The Ivorians won in 1992 but lost in 2006, both times in a post-match penalty shootout. Zambia were beaten in the 1974 (after a replay) and 1994 finals.

* If Zambia win they will become the 14th country to win the Nations Cup. African football has 53 member nations.

* Eight players in the current Ivory Coast squad - Boubacar Barry, Arthur Boka, Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Eboue, Siaka Tiene, Kolo Toure, Yaya Toure and Didier Zokora - were in the 2006 squad which lost 4-2 on penalties in the final to Egypt.

* Only twice in the last eight Nations Cup tournaments has the host nation won the final -- Tunisia in 2004 and Egypt in 2006. This year's co-hosts Equatorial Guinea and Gabon both went out in the quarter-finals.

* Nine previous Nations Cup finals have gone into extra time, the last time in 2006 when Egypt and the Ivory Coast were deadlocked after 90 minutes. The Egyptians eventually won on penalties.

* Penalties have settled six Nations Cup finals, with the Ivory Coast's 11-10 win on kicks in 1992 the record for the longest shootout. Ghana beat hosts Libya 7-6 on penalties to win in 1982.

* Egypt hold the record for the largest winning margin in a final, beating Ethiopia 4-0 in their first final in 1957.

* Ivory Coast will become the third team to complete a tournament without conceding a goal if they can keep a clean sheet in Sunday's final. The Ivorians achieved the feat in 1992, when they played five games to win the trophy. Cameroon played six games and scored nine goals without conceding when they won the 2002 title in Mali.

* Egypt striker Mohamed Diba El Attar scored all four goals in the first Nations Cup final and 11 years later was the referee for the 1968 decider, won by Congo-Kinshasa in Ethiopia.

* This year's final will be handled by 41-year-old Badara Diatta of Senegal, who has been a FIFA referee since 1999.

* If Zambia win, coach Herve Renard will be the fourth Frenchman to coach a winning team after Claude LeRoy (1988), Pierre Lechantre (2000) and Roger Lemerre (2004).

* Ten different African coaches have lifted the Nations Cup title in the past. Francois Zahoui of the Ivory Coast will become the 11th if his side triumph on Sunday.

* The next final will be in Johannesburg next year. South Africa are hosts of the 2013 finals as the Confederation of African Football switch the hosting of the finals from every even to every odd year. The 2015 finals are in Morocco.

- - - -

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Libreville; Editing by Tom Pilcher)