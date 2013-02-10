(Adds teams)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 10 Burkina Faso 0 Nigeria 1 - African Nations Cup final result
At Soccer City
Scorer: Sunday Mba 40
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 76,000
Teams:
Burkina Faso: 1-Daouda Diakite; 5-Mohamed Koffi, 4-Bakary Kone, 8-Paul Koulibaly (9-Moumouni Dagano 84), 12-Mady Panandetiguiri; 6-Djakaridja Kone (21-Abdou Razack Traore 90), 18-Charles Kabore, 7-Florent Rouamba (20-Wilfried Sanou 65), 22-Prejuce Nakoulma, 11-Jonathan Pitroipa; 15-Aristide Bance
Nigeria: 1-Vincent Enyeama; 3-Elderson Echiejile (21-Juwon Oshaniwa 67), 22-Kenneth Omeruo, 14-Godfrey Oboabona, 5-Efe Ambrose; 17-Ogenyi Onanzi, 10-John Obi Mikel, 19-Sunday Mba (2-Joseph Yobo 89), 11-Victor Moses; 8-Brown Ideye, 15-Ikechukwu Uche (7-Ahmed Musa 54)
