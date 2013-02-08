JOHANNESBURG Feb 8 List of leading scorers at African Nations Cup finals tournaments: 1957 (Sudan) - Ad El Diba (Egypt) 5 1959 (Egypt) - Mahmoud Al Gohari (Egypt) 3 1962 (Ethiopia) - Mohamed Al Badawi (Egypt) and Worku

Mengistu (Ethiopia) 3 1963 (Ghana) - Ahmed Al Chazli (Egypt) 6 1965 (Tunisia) - Abbrey Osei Kofi (Ghana) and Eustace

Mangli (Ivory Coast) 3 1968 (Ethiopia) - Laurent Pokou (Ivory Coast) 6 1970 (Sudan) - Laurent Pokou (Ivory Coast) 8 1972 (Cameroon) - Salif Keita (Mali), 5 1974 (Egypt) - Mulamba Ndaye (Zaire) 9 1976 (Ethiopia) - William Njo Lea (Guinea) 4 1978 (Ghana) - Phillip Omondi (Uganda) 4 1980 (Nigeria) - Segun Odegbami (Nigeria) 3 1982 (Libya) - George Al Hassan (Ghana) 4 1984 (Ivory Coast) - Taher Abou Zeid (Egypt) 4 1986 (Egypt) - Roger Milla (Cameroon), Abdoulaye

Traore (Ivory Coast) 4 1988 (Morocco) - Lakhdar Belloumi (Algeria), Roger

Milla (Cameroon), Gamal Abdelhamid

(Egypt) and Abdoulaye Traore

(Ivory Coast) 4 1990 (Algeria) - Djamel Menad (Algeria) 4 1992 (Senegal) - Rachidi Yekini (Nigeria) 4 1994 (Tunisia) - Rachidi Yekini (Nigeria) 5 1996 (South Africa) - Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia) 5 1998 (Burkina Faso) - Hossam Hassan (Egypt) and Benni

McCarthy (South Africa) 7 2000 (Ghana and Nigeria) - Shaun Bartlett (South Africa) 5 2002 (Mali) - Patrick Mboma, Salomon Olembe

(both Cameroon) and Julius Aghahowa

(Nigeria) 3 2004 (Tunisia) - Patrick Mboma (Cameroon), Frederic

Kanoute (Mali), Austin Okocha

(Nigeria), Youssef Mokhtari

(Morocco) and Francileudo dos Santos

(Tunisia) 4 2006 (Egypt) - Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon), Ahmed Hassan (Egypt) and Francileudo dos Santos

(Tunisia) 4 2008 (Ghana) - Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) 5 2010 (Angola) - Mohamed Nagui (Egypt) 5 2012 (Equatorial Guinea and Gabon) - Manucho (Angola), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast), Cheick Tidiane Diabate (Mali), Houcine Kharja (Morocco) Chris Katongo, Emmanuel Mayuka (both Zambia) 3.