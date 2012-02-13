LIBREVILLE, Feb 12 Winners of the African Nations Cup after Zambia beat Ivory Coast 8-7 penalties after a 0-0 draw on Sunday (host countries in brackets) 2012 Zambia (Equatorial Guinea and Gabon co-hosts) 2010 Egypt (Angola) 2008 Egypt (Ghana) 2006 Egypt (Egypt) 2004 Tunisia (Tunisia) 2002 Cameroon (Mali) 2000 Cameroon (Ghana and Nigeria co-hosts) 1998 Egypt (Burkina Faso) 1996 South Africa (South Africa) 1994 Nigeria (Tunisia) 1992 Ivory Coast (Senegal) 1990 Algeria (Algeria) 1988 Cameroon (Morocco) 1986 Egypt (Egypt) 1984 Cameroon (Ivory Coast) 1982 Ghana (Libya) 1980 Nigeria (Nigeria) 1978 Ghana (Ghana) 1976 Morocco (Ethiopia) 1974 Zaire (Egypt) 1972 Congo (Cameroon) 1970 Sudan (Sudan) 1968 Congo-Kinshasa (Ethiopia) 1965 Ghana (Tunisia) 1963 Ghana (Ghana) 1962 Ethiopia (Ethiopia) 1959 Egypt (Egypt) 1957 Egypt (Sudan) Note: Congo-Kinshasa and Zaire now known as the Democratic Republic of Congo.

