| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Jan 27 Home team Gabon and former
winners Tunisia can become the next sides through to the African
Nations Cup quarter-finals if they win their respective Group C
matches in Libreville on Friday.
Gabon, who are co-hosting with Equatorial Guinea, must first
get past Morocco, who were expected to dominate the group but
suffered a surprise reversal in their first game on Monday.
Morocco will be eliminated if they lose again and become,
after Senegal, the second heavyweight casualty of the
tournament. "It is like a final for us," said Morocco coach
Eric Gerets on the eve of the match against a Gabon team
expecting 40,000 fans behind them in the capital's new stadium.
Tunisia, who won the Nations Cup when they hosted it eight
years ago, have a more modest task when they face Niger, who by
their own admission were out of their depth on Monday in losing
their debut match at the finals.
A Tunisia win combined with success for Gabon will take the
two teams through but any other result leaves the permutations
still open.
Ivory Coast went through to the last eight on Thursday by
beating Burkina Faso 2-0 while Angola are well placed to join
them from Group B after a 2-2 draw with Sudan.
Both matches were played in Malabo.
Co-hosts Equatorial Guinea were the first side to book their
place in the knockout round by beating Senegal on Wednesday.
