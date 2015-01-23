MONGOMO Jan 23 Algeria and Senegal can book quarter-final spots at the African Nations Cup with their second successive Group C victories when they face Ghana and South Africa respectively on Friday.

Both countries came from behind to win their opening encounters on Monday and set themselves up for early qualification to the knockout stage.

Algeria, the top ranked team on the continent, take on Ghana in the first match of the double-header feature at Estadio de Mongomo, followed by Senegal's clash with the South Africans.

The group started with Senegal beating Ghana 2-1 with the last kick of the game and South Africa scoring an own goal, making a horrendous goalkeeping error and missing a penalty as they went down 3-1 to Algeria.

The two beaten teams realise the severity of their situation with Ghana's Christian Atsu, who plays for Everton, telling reporters they were severely disappointed at letting a lead slip against Senegal and determined to make amends.

Much the same sentiment came from the South Africans, who will be boosted by the return from suspension of giant centre back Mulomowandau Mathoho and experienced midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

Senegal could give some game time to Sadio Mane, who has recovered from a calf injury picked up last month.

On Thursday, Tunisia topped Group B by beating Zambia 2-1 in Ebibeyin. Cape Verde and the Democratic Republic of Congo drew 0-0 to each earn their second point at the tournament. (Editing by Ken Ferris)