LIBREVILLE Jan 22 Hosts Gabon were eliminated from the African Nations Cup after a goalless draw with Cameroon in their final Group A match on Sunday.

Burkina Faso finished top of the table on goal difference from Cameroon, with Gabon out of their own tournament after three successive draws.

Gabon came close to a dramatic victory when Denis Bouanga struck the post in stoppage time and then Didier Ndong saw his follow-up effort brilliantly saved by Cameroon's young goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa.

Gabon are the first hosts to fail to get past the first round since Tunisia in 1994. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)