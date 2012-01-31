FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Jan 31 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
scored for the third successive game at the African Nations Cup
to give co-hosts Gabon a 1-0 win over Tunisia on Tuesday that
ensured they finished top of Group C.
Both teams had already qualified and Tunisia made eight
changes to their starting line-up but that did not prevent them
producing a niggly encounter which included a pushing match
between several players at the end.
Gabon took one of few chances in the 62nd minute with a
quick exchange of passes which sliced through the Tunisian
midfield.
The break ended with Daniel Cousin finding Aubameyang and
the 22-year-old St Etienne player scored with a low shot from
the edge of the area with Tunisia goalkeeper Rami Jeridi
unsighted.
Three-goal Aubameyang has been the inspiration behind
Gabon's surprise run into the last eight, achieved with a
dramatic 3-2 win over Morocco in their previous match.
Gabon topped the group with a maximum nine points while
Tunisia finished with six.
