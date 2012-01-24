- By Mark Gleeson
LIBREVILLE Jan 24 Gabon fans kept their
celebrations in check and resisted the urge to party hard after
the co-hosts won their opening African Nations Cup game on
Monday.
Gabon's capital Libreville showed few signs of a night
spent in celebration following the 2-0 victory over Niger, as
early morning commuters headed to work seemingly oblivious of
the achievement the night before.
Few vehicles displayed flags, or other symbols of national
pride as has become custom in host nations, even after Gabon's
fine performance.
The city had been relatively quiet late Monday night after
the home win, save for drivers blowing car horns and street side
bars enjoying additional business satisfying the thirst of a
handful of spectators who had stopped on their way home from the
stadium on the outskirts of the city.
There was no street invasion by enthusiastic residents as
has frequently characterised home wins in other major
footballing competitions.
Besides a few billboards and advertisements directly
relating to the tournament, there is little evidence to suggest
Gabon is hosting Africa's showpiece sporting event.
Few fans stayed to watch the second game at Libreville's
newly built stadium in which Tunisia beat Morocco 2-1. The
estimated 40,000 spectators emptied out quickly after the Gabon
victory.
Television images of the Gabon president Ali Bongo pumping
his fists in celebration in the VIP box after his team scored,
with his elegant wife Sylvia, sporting a Gabon football jersey
and looking equally animated, were the most potent symbols of
home delight.
