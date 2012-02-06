By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Feb 6 Co-hosts Gabon shrugged off
their African Nations Cup exit with an indifference that
threatens to be mirrored by empty seats as public interest in
the latter stages of the tournament wanes.
A team more used to being on the losing end in major matches
had surpassed expectations by reaching the quarter-finals and
after defeat by Mali on penalties on Sunday they chose to look
on the bright side rather than dwell on disappointment.
"The team gave a lot physically in the pool matches and many
of the players were not used to that kind of intensity in games
against such quality opposition," coach Gernot Rohr told
reporters. "My team gave everything they had."
Locals, who took until halftime to fill the stadium for
their team's big game, have shown even less interest in matches
not involving Gabon to raise questions over the attendance for
Wednesday's semi-final and Sunday's final in Libreville.
Once they were in the stands at their Chinese-built
45,000-capacity stadium, Gabonese provided a rollicking
atmosphere for the later stages of a game that Mali won 5-4 on
penalties after a 1-1 draw.
But fans hardly seemed disconsolate afterwards despite the
visible grief of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the only
player to miss in the shootout, and the mood was echoed by much
of the team.
STEP UP
Goalscorer Eric Mouloungui pointed out that three wins in
the group games, including a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Morocco,
had brought the country's small population much pleasure.
"Unfortunately it is now over but we have the satisfaction
of not having lost in regular time in any of our matches at the
tournament," the Nice winger said.
"We don't have to make any excuses to anyone, we had a young
team and young players who made a big step up."
The next game in Gabon is Wednesday's semi-final between
Ivory Coast and Mali and organisers will be keen to avoid the
empty stands that have been a feature of games not involving the
hosts.
Crowds have long been a Nations Cup problem with few
travelling fans attending as travel costs in Africa are
exorbitant and accommodation and other facilities minimal.
The other co-hosts of the 16-team, three-week tournament are
Equatorial Guinea, who like Gabon have played to packed stadiums
while other games in the country attracted few spectators.
Equatorial Guinea provided a huge upset by beating much
fancied Senegal in the group stage but were beaten 3-0 by Ivory
Coast in their quarter-final on Saturday.
