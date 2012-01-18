Jan 18 Factbox on African Nations Cup finalists
Gabon (Group C):
GABON
African Nations Cup record
Previous appearances in finals: 4
Best performance: Quarter-finalists in 1996
Coach: Gernot Rohr's continued tenure in charge of Gabon has
often been the subject of much speculation but he has hung onto
a difficult post and leads the co-hosts at the Nations Cup. The
58-year-old played at Bayern Munich and Girondins Bordeaux, and
then coached Bordeaux when they lost to Bayern in the 1996 UEFA
Cup final. Other past managerial jobs include French club Nantes
and Nice and Young Boys Berne in Switzerland.
Key players:
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne). Age: 22 Pos: Forward
Son of a former Gabon captain, who was born in France but
grew up in Italy where he was a junior at AC Milan. Aubameyang
played for France's Under-21 side but then suddenly changed his
allegiance and featured for Gabon at the last Nations Cup finals
in Angola. His two brothers have also won caps for the central
African country but did not make the cut for the 2012 finals.
Didier Ovono (Le Mans). Age: 28 Pos: Goalkeeper
Ovono is one of Gabon's most experienced internationals,
whose globetrotting career has taken him to clubs in El
Salvador, Portugal and Georgia, where he won the championship
with Dinamo Tbilisi in 2008.
For the last three seasons he has played at Le Mans in
France, but has had only four games in Ligue 2 this season.
Bruno Ecele Manga (Lorient). Age: 23 Pos: Defender
Strong performances in the Gabon league with FC 105
Libreville earned a transfer to Girondins Bordeaux in 2006 but
his progress was swiftly halted and within two yeas he had been
released without playing. Two season in Ligue 2 at Angers
re-established his reputation and prompted a transfer to
Lorient, where he has finally made his name in Ligue 1.
FIFA world ranking Dec 2011: 77th
Prospects: Gabon's small population, estimated at some 1.5
million, means the country is always going to be struggling to
qualify for the Nations Cup finals but did reach the 2010 finals
in Angola where they turned in a credible performance.
As co-hosts of the 2012 finals, they have been without any
competitive football since and a decent return of results over
the last 22 months might yet prove deceptive.
