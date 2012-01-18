Jan 18 Factbox on African Nations Cup finalists Gabon (Group C):

GABON

African Nations Cup record

Previous appearances in finals: 4

Best performance: Quarter-finalists in 1996

Coach: Gernot Rohr's continued tenure in charge of Gabon has often been the subject of much speculation but he has hung onto a difficult post and leads the co-hosts at the Nations Cup. The 58-year-old played at Bayern Munich and Girondins Bordeaux, and then coached Bordeaux when they lost to Bayern in the 1996 UEFA Cup final. Other past managerial jobs include French club Nantes and Nice and Young Boys Berne in Switzerland.

Key players:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne). Age: 22 Pos: Forward

Son of a former Gabon captain, who was born in France but grew up in Italy where he was a junior at AC Milan. Aubameyang played for France's Under-21 side but then suddenly changed his allegiance and featured for Gabon at the last Nations Cup finals in Angola. His two brothers have also won caps for the central African country but did not make the cut for the 2012 finals.

Didier Ovono (Le Mans). Age: 28 Pos: Goalkeeper

Ovono is one of Gabon's most experienced internationals, whose globetrotting career has taken him to clubs in El Salvador, Portugal and Georgia, where he won the championship with Dinamo Tbilisi in 2008.

For the last three seasons he has played at Le Mans in France, but has had only four games in Ligue 2 this season.

Bruno Ecele Manga (Lorient). Age: 23 Pos: Defender

Strong performances in the Gabon league with FC 105 Libreville earned a transfer to Girondins Bordeaux in 2006 but his progress was swiftly halted and within two yeas he had been released without playing. Two season in Ligue 2 at Angers re-established his reputation and prompted a transfer to Lorient, where he has finally made his name in Ligue 1.

FIFA world ranking Dec 2011: 77th

Prospects: Gabon's small population, estimated at some 1.5 million, means the country is always going to be struggling to qualify for the Nations Cup finals but did reach the 2010 finals in Angola where they turned in a credible performance.

As co-hosts of the 2012 finals, they have been without any competitive football since and a decent return of results over the last 22 months might yet prove deceptive.

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Mark Meadows)