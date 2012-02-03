By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Feb 3 Free tickets are being
offered in an attempt to fill up Gabon's stadiums at the African
Nations Cup but even that measure is failing to bring in
spectators.
Organisers, concerned at a negative image caused by empty
stands at matches not involving the home team, have been handing
out tickets to encourage better attendance but with little
success.
They will try again on Sunday when Ghana and Tunisia meet in
Franceville in the last of the quarter-finals.
"We are giving away free tickets to students and workers and
also free transport," said the home organising committee's
spokesman Louis-Claude Mouzieoud
The other match in Libreville between the home team and Mali
is over-subscribed. Gabon hosts two quarter-finals on Sunday,
with Saturday's two games in Equatorial Guinea which is
co-hosting the tournament.
Attendance has long been a Nations Cup problem. Few
travelling fans attend, mostly government sponsored, but never
enough to replicate the carnival-like atmosphere that hordes of
Danish, Dutch or Irish fans have brought to past European
Championships and World Cups. Travel costs in Africa are
exorbitant and accommodation and other facilities minimal.
The fans who do attend show little enthusiasm for matches
involving anyone but their home team. Gabon and Equatorial
Guinea have played to packed stadiums but other games have
attracted few spectators.
On Tuesday, while Gabon were beating Tunisia before a
capacity crowd in their final group game in Franceville,
organisers granted free entry to the other Group C match being
played at the same time, between Morocco and Niger in
Libreville.
Those who bothered to turn up to Libreville's new,
45,000-capacity stadium quickly installed themselves in seats
around the press box where banks of television sets were showing
the Gabon match live. The loudest roar came not from any of the
action in the Morocco-Niger encounter but when Gabon scored
their winner some 500km away.
If organisers find their offer does not work again in
Franceville at the weekend, they might always try the military.
In 1994, hosts Tunisia were dumped out in the first round,
causing mass disinterest in the rest of the tournament.
So when Nigeria beat Zambia in the final, a capacity
audience was provided by thousands of uniformed conscripts,
their brown fatigues and generally silent demeanour ensuring an
eerie atmosphere.
Egypt also used shaven-headed young soldiers to fill parts
of its empty stadiums when it hosted the finals in 2006.
