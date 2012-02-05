* Home dreams ended in shootout
* Keita scores decisive kick
(adds quotes)
By Mark Gleeson
LIBREVILLE, Feb 5 Mali eliminated African
Nations Cup co-hosts Gabon 5-4 penalties in their quarter-final
on Sunday after the two sides had played out a 1-1 draw.
Seydou Keita scored the decisive kick after Gabon's talisman
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had his effort saved, the only player
to fail in the nail-biting shootout.
The shock loss for Gabon, who were just six minutes from
success, left some 40,000 at the new stadium in the capital
silent while Mali celebrated unlikely progress.
They now meet the highly-fancied Ivory Coast in the
semi-final in Libreville on Wednesday.
"It was not easy but we have reached the semi-finals. It was
not Barcelona or Brazil but we worked within our capabilities,"
Keita, who plays at the Spanish club, told reporters.
Mali had snatched an equaliser in the 85th minute through
substitute Cheick Tidiane Diabate to force extra time and go on
and win the game.
He squeezed the ball under the body of the Gabon goalkeeper
Didier Ovono after a smart turn inside the penalty area.
Gabon had looked to be on their way to a fourth successive
win at the tournament they are co-hosting with Equatorial Guinea
when Eric Mouloungui scored from close range in the 55th minute
after a pullback pass from Aubameyang.
NERVY START
Gabon, who overcame a nervy start to impose themselves on
the game, also twice hit the woodwork.
Aubameyang was unable to keep up his run of a goal per match
at the tournament but struck the upright in the 29th minute
after beating the offside trap and running onto a through ball
from Daniel Cousin.
Cousin's effort four minutes after Mouloungui's goal also
bounced back off the post.
"Had those two chances gone in, it might have been a
different result. It's very disappointing to lose in this way,"
said Gabon coach Gernot Rohr.
Mali, whose defence looked disorganised for most of the
match and for whom talisman Keita proved largely ineffective in
midfield, created few chances.
They might have equalised with 20 minutes to go had Modibo
Maiga not stumbled as he shot with just the goalkeeper to beat,
minutes before Diabate made it 1-1.
The match kicked off with the stadium only half full with
thousands still streaming in up until halftime, a reflection of
the draconian security arrangements around the venue.
Later on Sunday, Ghana play Tunisia in the last of the
quarter-final ties in the provincial town of Franceville.
