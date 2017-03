BATA, Equatorial Guinea Jan 17 Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put aside the trauma of his last African Nations Cup finals appearance with the first goal in a 2-0 win over Burkina Faso in their Group A opener on Saturday.

The French-born striker, who missed the decisive penalty in a quarter-final shootout against Mali three years ago when Gabon co-hosted the tournament, opened the scoring in the 19th minute.

It was a classic poacher's goal as he found his way blocked but steadied himself at the second attempt before blasting home at the Estadio de Bata.

A close-range header from Malick Evouna in the 72nd minute wrapped up the victory that puts Gabon top of the section after the first day of the tournament following a 1-1 draw between hosts Equatorial Guinea and Congo in the opening match. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)