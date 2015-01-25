(Adds details)

BATA, Equatorial Guinea Jan 25 Equatorial Guinea secured a smash-and-grab 2-0 win over Gabon to move into the African Nations Cup quarter-finals after second-half goals from Javier Balboa and substitute Iban Salvador decided a pulsating Group A clash on Sunday.

The victory ensured the host nation finished runners-up with five points and advanced two points adrift of group winners Congo, who edged Burkina Faso 2-1.

Needing a win to go through and roared on by a passionate home crowd in the Bata stadium, the hosts were on the back foot in the first half as their keeper Felipe Ovono kept them afloat with a string superb saves.

Ovono twice denied Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frederic Bulot before Balboa went down under minimal contact with a Gabon defender and then blasted home the penalty in the 55th-minute.

Equatorial Guinea had to soak up relentless pressure but exploited the space that appeared as Gabon threw men forward in a frantic search for an equaliser.

Balboa missed a sitter in the 78th minute when keeper Didier Ovono somehow kept out the striker's close-range effort but Gabon's fate was sealed when Salvador rounded off a swift break in the closing stages.

The 19-year-old showed remarkable composure to score his first international goal in his third appearance, sweeping home a rebound after Didier Ovono parried an Emilio Nsue shot into his path.

The final whistle was greeted with emotional celebrations by fans and players and Equatorial Guinea will now prepare for a last-eight clash with the winners of Group B, to be determined on Monday.

Equatorial Guinea's success, which emulated their 2012 achievement in their only previous appearance in the finals when they co-hosted the tournament along with Gabon, is all the more impressive given events leading up to the tournament.

Disqualified from the qualifiers after fielding an ineligible player, they were drafted in as hosts at late notice after Morocco were stripped of the right to stage the tournament having asked for a postponement due to concerns over the Ebola virus.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; editing by Toby Davis)