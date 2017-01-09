Jan 9 Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Gabon.

African Nations Cup record

Previous appearances in finals: (6) 1994, 1996, 2000, 2010, 2012, 2015

Best performance: Quarter-finalists in 1996 and 2012

Drawn in Group A with Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.

- - -

Coach: Jose Antonio Camacho

The former Spanish international and Real Madrid manager was appointed just 43 days before kick off, replacing Jorge Costa after a run of poor form in 2016.

The 61-year-old has signed a two year contract as he also bids to help Gabon qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Camacho was one the greats of the Spanish game with 81 caps and more than 400 games for Real Madrid.

He also coached Espanyol, Sevilla, Benfica and last worked as coach of the Chinese national team.

- - -

Key player: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Age: 27. Forward.

French-born, with a Spanish mother, raised in Italy but chose to play for the country of his father, who captained Gabon when they made their maiden Nations Cup finals appearance in 1994.

Winner of the 2015 African Footballer of the Year award after impressive scoring form in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and runner-up for the 2016 award.

Brings incredible pace to his attacking game. His Gabon career was marred when he botched the decisive kick in the penalty shootout that saw the 2012 co-hosts eliminated by Mali in the quarter-finals at Libreville.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Dec. 2016: 110

How they qualified: Hosts.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Stephane Bitseki (CF Mounana), Anthony Mfa Mezui (unatttached), Didier Ovono (Oostende)

Defenders: Aaron Appindangoye (Laval), Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City), Johann Obiang (Troyes), Lloyd Palun (Red Star), Franck Perrin Obambou (Stade Mandji), Yoann Wachter (Sedan), Benjamin Ze Ondo (Mosta)

Midfielders: Guelor Kanga Kaku (Red Star Belgrade), Mario Lemina (Juventus), Levy Madinda (Gimnastic Tarragona), Junior Serge Martinsson Ngouali (Brommapojkarna), Samson Mbingui (Raja Casablanca), Didier Ndong (Sunderland), Andre Poko (Karabukspor), Merlin Tandjigora (Meizhou Hakka)

Forwards: Serge Aboue (Uniao Leiria), Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund), Denis Bouanga (Tours), Malick Evouna (Tianjin Teda), Cedric Ondo Biyoghe (CF Mounana)