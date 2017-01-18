Soccer-Serbia lose CAS appeal over Kosovo admission to UEFA
Jan 24 Serbia have lost their appeal against UEFA's decision to admit Kosovo to its ranks, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.
LIBREVILLE Jan 18 Hosts Gabon's continued participation in the African Nations Cup was in serious doubt after they were held 1-1 by Burkina Faso on Wednesday, their second draw in Group A.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again scored for his country but they had to come from behind to equalise and missed two good late chances to win the game.
Gabon's poor start was also reflected in a far from full stadium in the country's capital for the key game as sceptical supporters stayed away.
Prejuce Nakoulma put Burkina Faso ahead before Aubameyang equalised through a penalty. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 24 Serbia have lost their appeal against UEFA's decision to admit Kosovo to its ranks, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
DUBAI, Jan 24 The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.