Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
LIBREVILLE, Jan 27 Gabon 3 Morocco 2 - African Nations Cup Group C result on Friday:
In Libreville
Scorers:
Gabon: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 77, Daniel Cousin 79, Bruno Zita Mbanangoye 90+5
Morocco: Houcine Kharja 24, 89 pen
Halftime: 0-1
Teams:
Gabon: 1-Didier Ovono; 3-Edmond Mouele, 4-Remy Ebanega, 5-Bruno Ecuele Manga, 22-Charly Moussonou; 18-Cedric Moubamba, 14-Levy Madinda, 15-Andre Biyogo Poko (8-Lloyd Palun 90+5), 7-Stephane Nguema (10-Daniel Cousin 46); 11-Eric Mouloungui (13-Bruno Zita Mbanangoye 85), 9-Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Morocco: 1-Nadir Lamyaghri; 2-Michael Chretien (16-Jamal Alioui 73), 5-Mehdi Benatia,, 3-Badr El Kaddouri, 4-Ahmed Kantari; 13-Houcine Kharja, 6-Adil Hermach, 10-Younes Belhanda, 19-Mehdi Carcela (7-Adel Taarabt 67); Youssouf Hadji, 9-Youssef El Arabi (21-Noureddine Amrabat 46)
Referee: Bakary Gassama (Gambia)
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Libreville)
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F