LIBREVILLE, Jan 27 Teams for the African Nations Cup Group C match between Gabon and Morocco in Libreville on Friday:

Gabon: 1-Didier Ovono; 3-Edmond Mouele, 4-Remy Ebanega, 5-Bruno Ecuele Manga, 22-Charly Moussonou; 18-Cedric Moubamba, 14-Levy Madinda, 15-Andre Biyogo Poko, 7-Stephane Nguema; 11-Eric Mouloungui, 9-Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Morocco: 1-Nadir Lamyaghri; 2-Michael Chretien, 5-Mehdi Benatia, 3-Badr El Kaddouri, 4-Ahmed Kantari; 13-Houcine Kharjah, 6-Adil Hermach, 10-Younes Belhanda, 19-Mehdi Carcela, Youssouf Hadji, 9-Youssef El Arabi

Referee: Bakary Gassama (Gambia)

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Libreville; Editing by Toby Davis)