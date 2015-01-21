MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Jan 21 Ivory Coast attacker Gervinho will discover the length of his suspension on Wednesday after the key forward was sent off in an African Nations Cup group game the previous day.

The Confederation of African Football's disciplinary committee will decide whether to extend a mandatory one-match ban for a red card.

Gervinho struck out at Guinea defender Naby Keita in the second half of the Group D match in Malabo and was immediately sent off.

A dismissal for violent conduct traditionally receives at least a two-match ban at the Nations Cup but it can be as high as four if the committee feels it deserves a more severe sanction.

Gervinho slapped his opponent rather than elbowed him which means it is likely he will serve a two-match ban, ruling him out of the rest of the group stage.

Ivory Coast rallied after Gervinho's sending off to share the spoils with Guinea in a 1-1 draw. Their next match is against Mali in Malabo on Saturday, followed by a final Group D game against Cameroon on Jan. 28. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)