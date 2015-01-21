(Adds Gervinho apology)

MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Jan 21 Ivory Coast forward Gervinho will discover the length of his suspension on Wednesday after he was sent off against Guinea in their African Nations Cup Group D game.

The Confederation of African Football's disciplinary committee will decide whether to extend a mandatory one-match ban for a red card.

Gervinho was sent off for striking out at Guinea defender Naby Keita in the second half of Tuesday's match in Malabo.

A dismissal for violent conduct usually receives at least a two-match ban at the Nations Cup but it can be as high as four if the committee feels it deserves a more severe sanction.

Gervinho slapped his opponent rather than elbowed him which means it is likely he will serve a two-match ban, ruling him out of the rest of the group stage.

"I want to apologise to the Ivory Coast nation, my team mates, the fans and the African Nations Cup organisers for this gesture of anger. It is not like me and it does not have its place on a football pitch," Gervinho wrote on his Twitter feed.

Ivory Coast rallied after Gervinho's sending off to earn a 1-1 draw. They next face Mali in Malabo on Saturday followed by their final group game against Cameroon on Jan. 28. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, additional reporting by Julien Pretot in Paris; Editing by John O'Brien)