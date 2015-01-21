(Recasts with Gervinho ban)

MALABO, Jan 21 Ivory Coast striker Gervinho will play no further part in the group stage of the African Nations Cup after he was banned for two matches for striking an opponent, the Confederation of African Football said on Wednesday.

The forward received a straight red card after landing a blow on Guinea defender Naby Keita in the second half of their Group D match in Malabo on Tuesday.

He will miss pool matches with Mali on Saturday and Cameroon next Wednesday.

"I would like to apologise to the Ivory Coast nation, my team mates, the fans and the African Nations Cup organisers for this gesture of anger. It is not like me and does not have its place on a football pitch," he said via his official account on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast laboured to a 1-1 draw with Guinea in their opener, with Gervinho looking their most influential player prior his to sending off just before the hour-mark.

All four sides in Group D have a single point after the opening round of games. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Justin Palmer)